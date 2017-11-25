Only Ram Temple at Ayodhya , no other structure: RSS Chief

Udupi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday made a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, saying only a mandir and no other structure will come up there.

Addressing the VHP’s Dharma Sansad, a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, math heads here, Bhagwat said that there should be no ambiguity about construction of Ram Temple at the site, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

“Our stand is very clear that we need a temple at the Rama Janmabhoomi. There is no question of any change. But we should ensure that nothing we say or do creates a hurdle in this process,” he told the assembled seers in his keynote address at the inaugural function.

“We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change,” said the chief of RSS.

Bhagwat’s remarks evoked criticism from Muslim groups that called it a challenge to the Supreme Court before which the dispute is still pending. The raking up of the Ram Temple issue was also described as an attempt to woo voters for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly polls next month.