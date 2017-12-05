Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case: Supreme Court to hear the matter on February 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S A Najeeb also asked the Advocates on Record of appeals to sit together and ensure that all the requisite documents are translated, filed and numbered before the apex court Registry.

The temple-mosque dispute reached the local court in 1949 when Mahant Ramchandradas Paramhans approached it for allowing ‘darshan and pujan’ (worshipping and paying obeisance) of Ramlalla, according to sources.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the land is partitioned equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity, Ram Lalla.