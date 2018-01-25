Latest News Update

Ram Gopal Varma booked for obscenity, a day before release of ‘God, Sex and Truth’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex

Hyderabad: Women activists have lodged a complaint with the police against director Ram Gopal Varma and his soon to be released film ‘God, Sex and Truth’ (GST) on Thursday alleging that the film was derogatory to women.

Cultural activist Devi and other women in their complaint lodged at the Central Crime Station here alleged that casting American adult star Mia Malkova itself showed women in a bad light. The trailer which was released recently too was obscene, they alleged.

Submitting six snapshots of the film’s trailer along with the complaint, Devi also alleged that Varma passed derogatory comments on her and other women when they protested against ‘GST’.

Cybercrime officials said a case was booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. Based on further investigation, action would be taken if necessary.

RGV’s GST, which he calls a philosophical treatise, talks on sexuality from a woman’s perspective. It was shot in the US with Mia Malkova and will be released on the digital platform on Friday from the US.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
3.5K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
1.5K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Pankaj Mahanta and Mamata Dalai get National Bravery Award 2017
To Top