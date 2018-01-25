Ram Gopal Varma booked for obscenity, a day before release of ‘God, Sex and Truth’

Hyderabad: Women activists have lodged a complaint with the police against director Ram Gopal Varma and his soon to be released film ‘God, Sex and Truth’ (GST) on Thursday alleging that the film was derogatory to women.
Cultural activist Devi and other women in their complaint lodged at the Central Crime Station here alleged that casting American adult star Mia Malkova itself showed women in a bad light. The trailer which was released recently too was obscene, they alleged.
Submitting six snapshots of the film’s trailer along with the complaint, Devi also alleged that Varma passed derogatory comments on her and other women when they protested against ‘GST’.
Cybercrime officials said a case was booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. Based on further investigation, action would be taken if necessary.
RGV’s GST, which he calls a philosophical treatise, talks on sexuality from a woman’s perspective. It was shot in the US with Mia Malkova and will be released on the digital platform on Friday from the US.