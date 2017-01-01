Ram Gopal declares Akhilesh SP prez, Mulayam says unconstitutional

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav was declared as Samajwadi Party’s (SP) national president by Ram Gopal Yadav, unseating father Mulayam Singh at party’s national executive meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. But it was declared as “unconstitutional” by party supremo Mulayam Singh and he also warned of “strict action” against anyone who attended.

The party also decided to remove Shivpal Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party president’s position. Ram Gopal also proposed that Mulayam Singh should play the role of “chief mentor” in the party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday proposed as the new National Working President of the ruling Samajwadi Party at a meeting called by his supporters.

Notably, the Party on Saturday reinstated the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti party activities.