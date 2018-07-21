Rakul Preet to play role of Sridevi in NTR’s biopic

Mumbai: After casting bollywood actor Vidya Balan to play the role of NTR’s wife, the makers of NTR have roped Rakul Preet Singh to play the role of Sridevi in the biopic.

According to sources, the South Indian beauty might be playing the role of late Sridevi in the upcoming project. The late superstar and NTR were one of the most celebrated duos on screen, having done about 14 films together. The duo has given many hit films such as Vetagaadu, Bobbili Puli, Justice Chowdhary, and Kondaveeti Simham.

Currently, Rakul is working on several projects. She is a part of Suriya’s upcoming film in Tamil with Selvaraghavan named NGK. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is slated for a Diwali release. She is also part of Dev, that stars Suriya’s brother Karthi in the lead. The film is helmed by debutante Rajath Ravishankar. Apart from the two, Rakul is also part of an Ajay Devgan film in Bollywood.

Beside, the Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta has been expressed to play the role of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR in 1949 with Mana Desam.

The film, also co-produced by Balakrishna is expected to explore an important chapter in the history of Telugu culture and politics. It is expected to be released by next year in both Telugu and Hindi dubbed version.