Raksha Gopal, CBSE class 12 topper with 99.6%

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the examination results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th).

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. She is an arts student.

The second and third positions were bagged by Chandigarh students Bhumi Sawant and Aditya Jain who scored 99.4 per cent and 99.2 per cent respectively.

Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam.