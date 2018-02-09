Rajya Sabha member from Odisha A V Swamy hospitalised

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, A V Swamy was hospitalised after he collapsed on the Parliament premises here today.

He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi sustaining injuries on his head and hand.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed members that Swamy fell down and was rushed for treatment after the Rajya Sabha met for the Question Hour.

However, the reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, Swamy (88) was elected to the Upper house of Indian Parliament from Odisha as an Independent candidate.