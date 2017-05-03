Headlines

Rajya Sabha bypoll on May 25 for vacant Odisha seat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rajya sabha bypoll

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha will hold bypoll for vacant seat of Odisha on May 25. The Election Commission of India has notified the same today.

The nomination for the bye-election will be filed on May 8 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on May 15. Any nomination can be withdrawn by May 18, informed sources at the Election Commission. The election for the seat will be conducted on May 25.

The Rajya Sabha seat of Odisha lies vacant after Bishnu Das resigned to join as the vice chairman of the planning board of the state and as the convener of the Dalit cell of BJD organisation.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
7.9K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.2K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.7K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
rechecking rechecking
2.4K
Headlines

Online application for Matric answer sheet rechecking from May 1
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.4K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
To Top