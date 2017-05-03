Rajya Sabha bypoll on May 25 for vacant Odisha seat

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha will hold bypoll for vacant seat of Odisha on May 25. The Election Commission of India has notified the same today.

The nomination for the bye-election will be filed on May 8 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on May 15. Any nomination can be withdrawn by May 18, informed sources at the Election Commission. The election for the seat will be conducted on May 25.

The Rajya Sabha seat of Odisha lies vacant after Bishnu Das resigned to join as the vice chairman of the planning board of the state and as the convener of the Dalit cell of BJD organisation.