Headlines

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Anant Hegde’s remarks

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Upper House was adjourned first till 12 pm after opposition protests over the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde’s remark that the present Government will change the constitution.

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue, saying “if a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a Member of Parliament”.

Congress leader Naresh Agarwal alleged that Hegde has insulted the constitution.

The opposition, led by the Congress, said Hegde has no right to continue as a Minister and must resign. This gave rise to slogans demanding Hegde’s resignation.

“Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega, nahi chalega (We shall not allow any insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar )” slogans erupted in the Rajya Sabha and a pandemonium broke out.

The ruckus continued even after the House reassembled after 12 pm and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
2.0K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.3K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
975
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top