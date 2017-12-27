Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Anant Hegde’s remarks

New Delhi: The Upper House was adjourned first till 12 pm after opposition protests over the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde’s remark that the present Government will change the constitution.

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue, saying “if a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a Member of Parliament”.

Congress leader Naresh Agarwal alleged that Hegde has insulted the constitution.

The opposition, led by the Congress, said Hegde has no right to continue as a Minister and must resign. This gave rise to slogans demanding Hegde’s resignation.

“Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega, nahi chalega (We shall not allow any insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar )” slogans erupted in the Rajya Sabha and a pandemonium broke out.

The ruckus continued even after the House reassembled after 12 pm and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.