Rajya Sabha adjourned over uproar on Cauvery issue

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday following uproar over Mekadatu Dam on Cauvery River.

It was adjourned for the day without transacting any business following uproarious scenes by opposition members over the construction of a dam on the Cauvery River and other issues.

Slogan shouting members of Tamil parties, AIADMK and DMK, trooped into the well of the House over construction of the Mekadatu Dam on the Cauvery River.

Samajwadi Party members were on their feet who raised the issue of mob violence in Bulandshahr that left two persons dead including a police officer.

The TDP members from Andhra Pradesh too were in the well of the House demanding special status for the state.