Rajya Sabha adjourned for seventh day

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday for the seventh day.

The Congress members holding placards seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal trooped into the well of the House.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were washed out for the seventh day today after the opposition and treasury benches clashed over the Rafale deal.

The Tamil parties protested over the Cauvery issue.

The members of the AIADMK and DMK trooped to the well of the House over the Cauvery issue. They have been protesting on the issue ever since the Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11.

Treasury benches countered the Congress by raising banners seeking an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi following the Supreme Court clean chit to the Rafale deal.

They have been doing so since the pronouncement of the apex court on the fighter jet deal with France.