Headlines

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid ruckus created by Congress members demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

The House had resumed at 2 pm after it saw repeated disruptions.

The Congress Parliamentarians shouted slogans demanding to apologise for alleging at an election rally in Gujarat that Manmohan Singh and others at a dinner meeting discussed the Gujarat Assembly election with Pakistani diplomats.

As soon as the House met, Congress members were on their feet. Many had given notice under Rule 267 to suspend all listed business and discuss the issue.

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected all the notices and asked the members to continue with Zero Hour submissions. The Congress members then trooped near the Chair’s podium shouting slogans.

Earlier, Naidu adjourned the House till noon after his repeated requests to maintain order failed to bring peace.

As soon as the House met again for the Question Hour, the Congress members again shouted slogans. Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.7K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
1.0K
Headlines

Odisha employees to get death, retirement gratuity

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top