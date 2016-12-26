Rajnikant’s daughter Soundariya files for divorce

Mumbai: Eminent artist and filmmaker’s daughter Soundariya has filed for divorce from husband Ashwin Ramkumar in Chennai family court. They have filed for divorce by mutual consent on grounds of difference of opinion.
Earlier, Soundariya has married businessman Ashwin in the year 2010. But as per reports, the duo were living separately for more than a year. In September this year, Soundarya announced that she and Ashwin were ending their marriage.
While there are no reports on what was the real reason behind their break-up, reports say that they had a difference of opinion for a long time. The couple dated each other for about four years before getting hitched at a grand wedding ceremony in 2010 which was attended by high-profile people from the film industry, politics, and business. They have a one-year-old son named Ved.
Soundarya, who started her career in the southern film industry as a graphic-designer, is best known for directing her father in 2014 fantasy film ‘Kochadaiiyaan’.