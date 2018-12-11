Rajmahal flyover gets colourful makeover

Bhubaneswar: Under the city beautification initiative titled “Light Sculpture Project”, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has added LED illumination of Rajmahal Square flyover from today.

The flyover is lighted with a theme of high-end RGB lighting, displaying different colours of flags of 16 nations, participating in the ongoing World Cup Hockey.

According to experts, the RGB colour model is an additive colour model in which Red, Green and Blue lights are added together in various ways to reproduce a broad array of colors.

The name of the model comes from the initials of the three additive primary colours, Red, Green, and Blue.

The lighting starts at 5.30 pm and continues till midnight. The colour pattern taken from the national flags of each nation is coming one after another and the predominant colours on the flags are imparted through the LED technology on both sides of the flyover from Ashok Nagar and Sishu Bhawan ends.

The roof of the flyover and the spans, which was painted with murals by city-based artists during the Asian Athletic Championships -2017 is also illuminated with the beautiful LED lights.

On view of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018, BDA has earlier illuminated Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Vani Vihar flyovers with colourful LED lights. Seven major city parks under the development authority have also received beautiful lighting work.

The fountains, entrances and pathways of these parks and especially of Indira Gandhi Park, Buddha Jayanti Park and Kharavela Park were decorated with more patterns of lighting for the Bhubaneswar International Storytelling Festival, as part of the .FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival).