Headlines

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government to take a stand on Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to cancel jail sentences of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The apex court said the Centre needed to convey “what it wants” and gave three months for the same.

Two years ago, the state government expressed its intent to release Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran from the jails, as they all had served 24 years in prison.

Following their request, the Centre had turned down their proposal, saying the matter was sub-judice.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
1.0K
Headlines

A plot behind CM Naveen’s ill health rumour
Jatra Jatra
839
Entertainment

No more Jatra shows in Odisha from July
Sanatan Mahakud Sanatan Mahakud
739
Headlines

Police freeze Rs 165 crore in five bank accounts of MLA Sanatan Mahakud
To Top