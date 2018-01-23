Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government to take a stand on Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to cancel jail sentences of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The apex court said the Centre needed to convey “what it wants” and gave three months for the same.

Two years ago, the state government expressed its intent to release Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran from the jails, as they all had served 24 years in prison.

Following their request, the Centre had turned down their proposal, saying the matter was sub-judice.