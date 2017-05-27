Rajinikanth likely to announce political party in July

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth is likely to end all speculation over his entry into politics in July-end, said his brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad.

“It is the people’s wish that Rajinikanth should enter politics. He has just ended the first round of consultation with his fans and well-wishers who were urging him to take the plunge,” said Satyanarayana, insisting the star’s political foray was imminent.

Satyanarayana’s remarks come in the wake of the actor’s address to fans recently. While there was no direct indication of his plans, there were enough innuendos to create a buzz in political circles.

The actor said there were good politicians in Tamil Nadu, but the “system was rotten”. He urged his fans to help clean up the system and be prepared for “battle”.

Rajinikanth met fans from 15 districts in Tamil Nadu from May 15 to 19. The consultation was given a break for the launch of his new film Kaala Karikaalan, and Satyanarayana Rao said a few more rounds of consultations would be held in June and July before Rajini comes out with a formal announcement.