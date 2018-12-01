Rajinikanth, Akshay starrer 2.0 enters Rs 100 cr club

Mumbai: The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 after a monstrous opening has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second day of release.

The multi-starer movie became the highest opener of 2018 by minting Rs 73.5 crore at the box office on Thursday and earned Rs 38.25 crore (Hindi version) on the second day.

The total collection of 2.0 is at an estimated Rs 111.5 crore, excluding the day 2 earnings in Tamil and Telugu versions.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, tweeted the latest box office figures of 2.0 and posted: “Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 (Sat) and Day 4 (Sun) Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: Rs 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

<>

#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2… Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2018



</>

Meanwhile, the sci-fi movie has also performed well overseas with, Rs 2.05 crore in the US, Rs 58.46 lakh in Australia and Rs 11.11 lakh in New Zealand on its first day.

2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Robot.

The movie is Akshay’s Tamil debut where plays the role of an antagonist, Dr Richard/Crowman, a cellphone-hating mutant scientist. Rajini, on the other hand, plays Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti from the original film.

2.0 has been reportedly made at a budget of Rs 543 crore and is apparently more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics like Deadpool, X-Men, and Batman.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in key roles.