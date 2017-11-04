Rajdhani, Shatabdi passengers to get SMS if train late by over an hour

New Delhi: Now, passengers of Rajdhani and Shatabdi will get text messages on their mobile phones if their scheduled trains get delayed by more than an hour.

Currently, the SMS messages are being sent to wait-listed passengers after the confirmation of their berths.

Indian Railways made the much-needed facility operational on Saturday for all Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, according to reports.

In order to avail this facility, passengers are advised to mention their mobile numbers on the reservation slips.

It is a passenger-friendly free service for which the Railways bear the cost of SMS.

There was a trial run of the service on a few Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

There are total 23 pairs of Rajdhani and 26 pairs of Shatabdi trains running across the country.