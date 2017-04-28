Headlines

Rajasthan’s Kalpit Veeral sets record; Secures 100 % marks in JEE Main Exam

Udaipur: A boy named Kalpit Veeral from Udaipur in Rajasthan has created a record by securing 100 percent marks in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) 2017 Main Exam.

The results of the exam conducted for admission to various engineering colleges, including the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday.

Kalpit, who has scored 360 out of 360 in the JEE-Main, had earlier topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE).

It may be noted that around 12 lakh candiadtees from across the country appeared for the examination in this year. The examination was held on 2 April (offline) and 8 and 9 April (online).

Candidates clearing the JEE-Main will be eligible to appear in the JEE-Advanced exam, 2017 for getting admission at the IITs.

