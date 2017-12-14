Headlines

Rajasthan ‘love jihad’ killing: Section 144 imposed in Udaipur, internet services suspended

Pragativadi News Service
Love Jihad

Udaipur: Section 144 was imposed by the security authorities in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, fearing communal outrage, after a man was hacked to death over a social media post.

Internet services have also been suspended in the entire Udaipur district for 24 hours, starting from 8 pm. A youth named Afrazul had written a social media post, related to ‘Love Jihad’, which did not go down well with the locals.

A man named Shambulal Regar had recorded a video of Afrazul, the deceased, showing him that he had burned him after being hacked.

The order has been issued as a precautionary measure against anti-social elements and to restore law and order.

The District Magistrate said that during the prohibition, there would be restrictions on conducting collective events and planning of dharna demonstration, rallies and speeches. Strict legal action will be taken against the infringers.

Also, action will be taken against offenders who send hate messages, images or videos on social media that affects communal harmony.

A special cell has been set up under the vigilance of District Magistrate and the District Superintendent of Police, for constant monitoring and surveillance of such videos, messages and images circulated in the social media.

