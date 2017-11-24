Latest News Update

Rajasthan court accepts complaint against Padmavati crew

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Padmavati

Jaipur: A local court here on Thursday accepted a complaint against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and others in regard to ongoing controversy relating to their forthcoming film Padmavati.

The court has not directly sent the complaint to police for registration of FIR but has asked for recording of statement of the complainant.

“The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate while accepting the complaint has said that it will record my statement on November 27 under Section 200 of CrPC,” complainant Bhawani Shankar Sharma told media persons.

The court on Wednesday had completed hearing on the matter and deferred the order till Thursday.

Sharma, in his complaint, has alleged that the film hurts sentiments of many, not alone Rajputs.

Violent protests were held that badly hurt unity and integrity of the country, he said in the plea. “The news about this also spread in foreign countries too which affected tourists’ arrivals and also the tourists who are in the country faced many problems because of this.”

His lawyer Farid Khan said that the crew did not follow the rules and legal provisions in this regard. “How can Bhansali screen movies to select few before showing it to the censor board,” he asked.

Karni Sena activists earlier this month vandalised a theatre in Kota over reports that it was showing the film’s trailer and a leader of the outfit threatened Deepika, who plays the title role, over her “provocative statements”.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
12.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Chilika Chilika
1.3K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.1K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top