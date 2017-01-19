Culture

Rajarani music fest in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rajarani music fest

Bhubaneswar: The state tourism department’s annual music festival at Rajarani temple kick started on Wednesday evening with enchanting tunes from Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt’s Mohan Veena.

The three day Rajarani Music Festival began at the 11th century architectural marvel with the mellifluous rendition by Kolkata based veteran Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. Delhi based Grammy winning legend Pandit Bhatt left his listeners in a trance with the magical ambience created by the winter evening and the artistic monument together.

On Thursday, home grown Odissi talent Rupak Parida and well known classical as well as playback voice Suresh Wadekar will be performing.

The event will conclude on Friday with performances by Hindustani vocalist Devendra Narayan Satapathy and violinist Dr N Rajam.

