Headlines

Raj Thackeray’s son Amit gets engaged to Mumbai-based fashion designer

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Raj Thackeray’s son

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit, 25, got engaged to fashion designer and long-time girlfriend Mitali Borude in a private ceremony at Tote On The Turf, Mahalaxmi racecourse, on Monday afternoon.

The date of the engagement, December 11, was chosen as it is also the wedding anniversary of Thackeray and his wife Sharmila.

At the small function attended by close family and friends, notably absent was Thackeray’s cousin and political rival Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

Speculation is rife that Thackeray did not invite his cousin as he is upset with the Sena’s recent poaching of MNS corporators in the Mumbai civic body.

Smita Thackeray, ex-wife of Uddhav’s brother Jaidev Thackeray, and their son Rahul attended the engagement.

With just 60 to 70 people attending the event, it was a low-key affair, and the only political leaders present were Nitin Sardesai, Bala Nandgaonkar and Rajan Shirodkar.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.3K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zeena Zeena
4.5K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra
Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar
2.2K
Headlines

Neha Kakkar to rock at Gopalpur Beach Festival 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top