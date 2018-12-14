Raj Kapoor’s 94th Birth Anniversary; Know Some Lesser Known Facts

Mumbai: Today is 94th birth anniversary of the Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman and the most influential actors in the history of cinema.

Born in 1924, Raj Kapoor was the eldest of the six children of Prithviraj Kapoor, a pioneer of Indian theatre and Hindi film industry.

He made his debut in the film industry at the age of ten with Inquilab. After 12 years of its release, he bagged his first big break opposite Madhubala in Neel Kamal.

Later, with films like Aag, Barsaat, Awara, Shree 420, Anari, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker amongst others, Raj Kapoor left a lasting impression.

He was honoured with many awards including the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his endless contribution to the Indian cinema.

Remembering Raj Kapoor on his 94th birth anniversary today, here’s a look at some of the lesser known facts about him: