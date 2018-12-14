Raj Kapoor’s 94th Birth Anniversary; Know Some Lesser Known Facts

Mumbai: Today is 94th birth anniversary of the Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman and the most influential actors in the history of cinema.
Born in 1924, Raj Kapoor was the eldest of the six children of Prithviraj Kapoor, a pioneer of Indian theatre and Hindi film industry.
He made his debut in the film industry at the age of ten with Inquilab. After 12 years of its release, he bagged his first big break opposite Madhubala in Neel Kamal.
Later, with films like Aag, Barsaat, Awara, Shree 420, Anari, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker amongst others, Raj Kapoor left a lasting impression.
He was honoured with many awards including the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his endless contribution to the Indian cinema.
Remembering Raj Kapoor on his 94th birth anniversary today, here’s a look at some of the lesser known facts about him:
- Raj Kapoor is a two-time nominee for the Palme d’Or grand prize for his films Awaara (1951) and Boot Polish (1954).
- Raj Kapoor is often called “the Clark Gable of the Indian film industry”, perhaps because both were consistent box office performers in history.
- Raj Kapoor initially wanted to become a music director before making it big as an actor. He became the youngest film director at 24.
- The scene where Rishi meets Dimple for the first time in Bobby was inspired by the real-life meeting between Raj Kapoor and Nargis.
- Awaara (1951) was the first movie to feature three generations of Kapoors in its cast — Diwan Basheshwarnath (Raj Kapoor’s grandfather), Prithviraj and Raj.
