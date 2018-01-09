Raj Bhawan garden to open for public from today

Bhubaneswar: Here comes good news for flora and fauna lovers as the Raj Bhawan garden here is all set to be opened for public from today to have a glimpse of beautiful roses and other varieties of flowers.

The garden is scheduled to be opened for public from 2 pm to 4.30 pm till January 20. People can also visit the garden on holidays and Sundays.

The garden’s Cactus House, Water Fountain, Musical Fountain, Ayurvedic Garden, Rose Garden and Deer Park would be the major attractions for visitors.

However, the visitors cannot carry cameras, eatables and other objectionable items including firearms, weapons and alcohol-based drinks inside the Raj Bhawan premises.

The highest footfalls at the garden are expected during the holidays and weekends.