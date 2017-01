Raj Bhavan, the home of State Governor opened its garden for general public and students from today. It will remain open for visit till 22nd of the month.

Vsitors are allowed to enter the garden from gate number 2 near the main gate of the house every day from 3 pm to 5.30 pm including Sundays and holidays.

ayurvedic garden

Overview of Raj Bhavan Garden

aquarium

musical fountain

the deer park