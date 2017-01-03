Twin City

Raj Bhavan Gardens to welcome public from Jan 5

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
raj bhawan gardens

Bhubaneswar: Raj Bhavan, the home of State Governor  will open its garden for general public and students from January 5 till the 22nd of the month, a statement from the Governor’s house said.

After the completion of the first phase, the gardens will reopen during the 2nd phase from February 1 to 10.

The statement said visitors will be allowed to enter the garden from gate number 2 near the main gate of the house. Visitors can do so every day from 3 pm to 5.30 pm including Sundays and holidays.

Notably, the deer park, water fountain, musical fountain, ayurvedic garden, rose garden, cactus house are the major attractions in the gardens meant for the highest administrator in the state.

While visitors have been cautioned from not carrying cameras, electronic gadgets, weapons, alcohol based drinks.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.6K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
BSNL BSNL
3.1K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
barabati ODI barabati ODI
2.9K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
free data free data
2.5K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.3K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
To Top