Raj Bhavan Gardens to welcome public from Jan 5

Bhubaneswar: Raj Bhavan, the home of State Governor will open its garden for general public and students from January 5 till the 22nd of the month, a statement from the Governor’s house said.

After the completion of the first phase, the gardens will reopen during the 2nd phase from February 1 to 10.

The statement said visitors will be allowed to enter the garden from gate number 2 near the main gate of the house. Visitors can do so every day from 3 pm to 5.30 pm including Sundays and holidays.

Notably, the deer park, water fountain, musical fountain, ayurvedic garden, rose garden, cactus house are the major attractions in the gardens meant for the highest administrator in the state.

While visitors have been cautioned from not carrying cameras, electronic gadgets, weapons, alcohol based drinks.