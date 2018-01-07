Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: Raj Bhavan garden will be thrown open for flower lovers who want to have a glimpse of beautiful roses and other flowers in its premises from Monday (January 8).

The garden would be open for public from 2 pm to 4.30 pm till January 20. People can also visit the garden on holidays and Sundays.

The garden’s Cactus House, Water Fountain, Musical Fountain, Ayurvedic Garden, Rose Garden and Deer Park would be the major attractions for visitors.

However, the visitors cannot carry cameras, eatables and other objectionable items including firearms, weapons and alcohol-based drinks inside the Raj Bhavan premises.

The highest footfalls at the garden are expected during the holidays and weekends.

