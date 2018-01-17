Rairangpur rape and death: Absconding husband surrenders

Rairangpur: The absconding husband of the woman who was raped and set afire by her father-in-law six days ago at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj has surrendered before police today.

Avinash Khemka, the husband of the woman, reportedly surrendered before the Rairangpur police after his father in law lodged a complaint with police against him and his parents in connection with the case.

However, the deceased woman’s mother-in-law Sunita and sister-in-law Payal are still at large.

Rairangpur police has registered a case against the woman’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under Sections 498 (A), 302, 376, 506 and 201 of IPC.

Notably, the woman’s father-in-law Gopal Chandra Khemka had set her ablaze after raping her on Friday. Initially, the victim with over 95 percent burn injuries was admitted to Rairangpur Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Jamshedpur-based Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) as her condition deteriorated where she succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Sunday.

Rairangpur police had arrested the accused father-in-law earlier.