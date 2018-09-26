Rainfall, lightning alert for 18 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning warning for 18 districts of Odisha till 4 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack including Cuttack town, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 12 pm and 4 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.