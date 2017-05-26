Rain likely in Odisha for low pressure

Bhubaneswar: In a sigh of relief for the people of Odisha who were suffering from the scorching heat wave over last few days, the Regional Office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Thursday predicted low pressure-induced rainfall over several places till next week.

An IMD release said that due to a well-marked low pressure formation over the east-central Bay of Bengal, the coastal and adjoining areas of the State would receive rainfall. The release confirmed that the low pressure system could soon concentrate into a depression causing rainfall.

Meanwhile, the heat wave triggering the state with scorch while the coastal area residents had some respite from the torrid heat as temperatures hovered below 40 degree Celsius. Titilagarh was the hottest place in the State with temperature of 45. 5 degree followed by Balangir and Bhawanipatna with temperature of 44.5 degree, Angul 44.1 degree and Jharsuguda 43 degree.