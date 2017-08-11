Rain lashes in capital city, Forecast of heavy rains

Bhubaneswar: Rain lashed the capital city on Friday amidst the metereological department’s forecast of heavy rainfall in some parts of the coastal Odisha.

“Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places of coastal Odisha during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

The rains have already started in many parts of the coastal Odisha by noon.

Met department sources said that it rained at a few places over Odisha during the last 24 hours.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded in centimeters are Jaipatna in Kalahandi district (6cm), Chandikhol in Jajpur, Naraj in Cuttack district and Cuttack town have received 4 cm each rainfall.