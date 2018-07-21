Rain batters Odisha again

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours triggered by well marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has thrown normal life out of gear in several parts of the state.

Normal life was severely hit in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar due to heavy downpour since last night.

Several areas in Cuttack witnessed waterlogging as water rushed into many houses in low-lying areas at Sutahat, Badambadi, Pithapur, Roxy Lane, Tulasipur, Deula Sahi, Rajabagicha and Dolamundai.

Heavy rainfall also affected normal life in Bhubaneswar leaving the residents of some low-lying areas such as Acharya Vihar, Nayapalli, Jaydev Vihar, Sailashree Vihar and Patia battling with waterlogging situation.

Besides, vehicular movement in the twin cities including Puri also came to a standstill today, as rain water deluged the roads and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.

Following the alarming situation, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar today.

In the meanwhile fire service personnel also carried out de-watering through service pumps at Gouri garden ward no 60 in Bhubaneswar

In compliance with the orders of the state government, the fire department and ODRAF personnel evacuated 13 persons from one of the probable flood zone at Gangrajgumma situated in the bank of Gariyagada river under Mathili block in Malkangiri distirct Friday evening.

This apart, 17 persons were also rescued from the bank of Pangam river flood zone by Mathili and Jeypore fire personnel in this district and were shifted to a safer place yesterday evening.