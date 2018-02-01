Headlines

All railways stations, trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively, says Jaitley

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: With a greater focus on passenger safety, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that all railways stations and trains will have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively while presenting Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.

  • Over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to be allocated for railways in next fiscal year.
  • 5 lakh Wi-Fi spots to be created in rural areas.
  • Focus will be on safety, maintenance of railway tracks, increase in use of technology and fog safety devices.
  • Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru.
  • Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up.
  • Rs 11,000 crore to be allocated for Mumbai Railways.
  • 90-km of double tracks in Mumbai.
  • There are significant achievements of physical targets by Railways.
  • All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators.
  • Focus on safety, improvement of rail tracks top priority.
  • Rs 1,48,528 crore capital expenditure for Indian Railways for 2018-19.
