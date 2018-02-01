All railways stations, trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively, says Jaitley

New Delhi: With a greater focus on passenger safety, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that all railways stations and trains will have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively while presenting Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.
Here is the link of various rail projects launched in Odisha in the recent past.
ओडिसा में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Odisha #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/RgV5gnmvwz
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
Here are some highlights of Railway Budget………
- Over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to be allocated for railways in next fiscal year.
- 5 lakh Wi-Fi spots to be created in rural areas.
- Focus will be on safety, maintenance of railway tracks, increase in use of technology and fog safety devices.
- Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru.
- Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up.
- Rs 11,000 crore to be allocated for Mumbai Railways.
- 90-km of double tracks in Mumbai.
- There are significant achievements of physical targets by Railways.
- All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators.
- Focus on safety, improvement of rail tracks top priority.
- Rs 1,48,528 crore capital expenditure for Indian Railways for 2018-19.