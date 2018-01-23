Railways all set to introduce 2 new world class train: Source

New Delhi: In a bid to provide a comfortable journey and cut travel time, the Indian railways is reportedly all set to introduce a world-class train by June this year and another by 2020, according to a source.

The two trains are expected to slash travel time by 20 percent.

The two trains – known as Train 18 and Train 20 so far – will replace existing Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains respectively, and have been designed by Railways’ Integral Coach Factory (ICF). ICF has plans of manufacturing the first set of 16 coaches by June. While Train 18 will have body of stainless steel, Train 20 will have an all-aluminium body, the source said.

Train 18, it will have ‘world-class’ passenger amenities such as onboard Wi-fi and infotainment, GPS based passenger information system and plush interiors with diffused LED lighting.

Likewise, Train 20 is likely to be launched in 2020. These will also be equipped with world class facilities, used in overnight travel, the source further added.