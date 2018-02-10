Railways to sack 13,000 employees on unauthorised leave

New Delhi: Indian Railways has initiated disciplinary action under the rules to terminate services against more than 13,000 employees who are on unauthorised absence for a long time.

The move came after railways minister Piyush Goyal asked the top brass to launch a massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various railway establishments.

During the drive, it was found that more than 13,000 out of 13 lakh workforce were absent from service for a long time without authorisation.

Railways have instructed all the officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the rolls after following due process, as per sources.