Railways to rope in private companies to modernise 23 stations

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to rope in private companies to redevelop and modernise 23 stations, including the iconic Howrah station, Mumbai Central and Chennai Central.

The first private sector driven redevelopment plan at Habibganj (near Bhopal) is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly.

Apart from the 23, contracts for redevelopment of at least two stations in Delhi, Anand Vihar and Bijwasan, are expected to be finalised by March sources said.

Boston Consulting Group conducting feasibility study for 55 stations and 23 are ready for award. The maximum number of projects is expected to be in Mumbai.

The overall investment is estimated to be in the region of Rs 25,000 crore, sources said.