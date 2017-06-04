Latest News Update

Railways to reduce emission by 33 per cent by 2030

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
emission

New Delhi: Going green, the Indian Railways is stepping up efforts to reduce emission by 33 per cent in the next 10-12 years through sustained energy efficiency measures and and maximum use of clean fuel.

The Railways will be using 5 per cent bio diesel and CNG/LNG for traction while stepping up use of renewables up to 10 per cent of its energy needs by 2030.

The target of tree plantation on rail land is 5 crore trees in the next three years.

“This year 1.2 crore trees have been planted against a target of 1.15 crore,” the official said.

Railways have also commenced recycling of solid waste and generating energy from it.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
11.0K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
intensify intensify
2.8K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
Sarathi Sarathi
1.9K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Linkan Subudhi Linkan Subudhi
1.4K
Twin City

Social activist Linkan Subudhi seeks police help after finding her pics on porn site
To Top