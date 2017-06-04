Railways to reduce emission by 33 per cent by 2030

New Delhi: Going green, the Indian Railways is stepping up efforts to reduce emission by 33 per cent in the next 10-12 years through sustained energy efficiency measures and and maximum use of clean fuel.
The Railways will be using 5 per cent bio diesel and CNG/LNG for traction while stepping up use of renewables up to 10 per cent of its energy needs by 2030.
The target of tree plantation on rail land is 5 crore trees in the next three years.
“This year 1.2 crore trees have been planted against a target of 1.15 crore,” the official said.
Railways have also commenced recycling of solid waste and generating energy from it.