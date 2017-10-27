Railways launches its first set of solar plants in Delhi

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday launched the railways’ first set of solar plants with a total capacity of 5-megawatt peak (MWp), an ambitious project aimed at reducing the national transporter’s carbon footprint.
The project is part of the government’s National Solar Mission in which Indian Railways plans to commission 1,000 MWp solar plants across its network.
The minister launched the plants at the inauguration of the ‘International Conference on Green Initiatives and Railway Electrification’ here.
The plants on the rooftops of Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Delhi railway stations will generate 76.5 lakh units of solar power cumulatively per year and shall meet about 30 percent of the energy requirement of these stations.
Through the project, the railways will save Rs 421.4 lakh annually and will reduce 6,082 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
The project was awarded in December 2016. The cost of the project is Rs 37.45 crore and has been brought in by the developer under the PPP model.
The developer will also maintain it for 25 years and the Railways will only pay energy consumed at Rs 4.14 per unit, officials said.