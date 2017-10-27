PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Railways launches its first set of solar plants in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
solar plants

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday launched the railways’ first set of solar plants with a total capacity of 5-megawatt peak (MWp), an ambitious project aimed at reducing the national transporter’s carbon footprint.

The project is part of the government’s National Solar Mission in which Indian Railways plans to commission 1,000 MWp solar plants across its network.

The minister launched the plants at the inauguration of the ‘International Conference on Green Initiatives and Railway Electrification’ here.

The plants on the rooftops of Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Delhi railway stations will generate 76.5 lakh units of solar power cumulatively per year and shall meet about 30 percent of the energy requirement of these stations.

Through the project, the railways will save Rs 421.4 lakh annually and will reduce 6,082 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The project was awarded in December 2016. The cost of the project is Rs 37.45 crore and has been brought in by the developer under the PPP model.

The developer will also maintain it for 25 years and the Railways will only pay energy consumed at Rs 4.14 per unit, officials said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.9K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.3K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.3K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top