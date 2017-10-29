PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Railways to invest $150 billion, create 1 million jobs in 5 years

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
railways

New Delhi: To create more job in the country, the Railways is looking to invest over US $150 billion in the next five years which would help create one million additional jobs, minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Goyal, who took over as the rail minister after a Cabinet reshuffle in August, said he was trying to give the national transporter a “new direction”.

A focus on infrastructure could also help increase local manufacturing, he said.

Goyal said his ministry was also compressing the time taken for complete electrification of rail lines to four years from the earlier plan of 10 years, which would help cut costs by around 30 percent for the loss-making Railways.

This electrification initiative would help save the national transporter around Rs 10,000 crore per annum on fuel bill, he said.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.4K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
Bharat Mala Yojana Bharat Mala Yojana
1.0K
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top