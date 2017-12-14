Headlines

Railways forms committee to review flexi-fare system

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
flexi-fare system

New Delhi: The railway board has finally initiated the process of reviewing the flexi-fare system in premium trains by comparing the prices with that of other modes of transport in the same sectors, after months of deliberations.

According to reports, the board has formed a six-member committee to review the system and submit a report in 30 days.

“The broad terms and reference of the committee shall be to examine all options and recommend the best option keeping in mind passengers and railways’ interest”, the reports further added.

The flexi-fare system, launched in September 2016, led to up to 50 per cent increase in fares. Under the formula, base fares increase from 10 per cent to 50 per cent with every 10 per cent of the berths booked.

While revenue increased, the railways lost passengers as several berths remained vacant.

The committee will also recommend if modifications or amendments can be brought to the flexi-fare system to offer passengers flexibility of rates during peak season or weekends or during festivals.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.5K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
827
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top