Railways forms committee to review flexi-fare system

New Delhi: The railway board has finally initiated the process of reviewing the flexi-fare system in premium trains by comparing the prices with that of other modes of transport in the same sectors, after months of deliberations.

According to reports, the board has formed a six-member committee to review the system and submit a report in 30 days.

“The broad terms and reference of the committee shall be to examine all options and recommend the best option keeping in mind passengers and railways’ interest”, the reports further added.

The flexi-fare system, launched in September 2016, led to up to 50 per cent increase in fares. Under the formula, base fares increase from 10 per cent to 50 per cent with every 10 per cent of the berths booked.

While revenue increased, the railways lost passengers as several berths remained vacant.

The committee will also recommend if modifications or amendments can be brought to the flexi-fare system to offer passengers flexibility of rates during peak season or weekends or during festivals.