Railway’s employee averts major train mishap in Bihar

Pragativadi News Service
Bihar

Katihar: A major rail accident was averted on Tuesday in Bihar’s Katihar district when a key man spotted the fractured rail track and alerted the loco pilot just before the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express was to pass.

As per sources, key man Shivnandan spotted a damaged track around 8 a.m. between Mansi-Maheshkhunt in Katihar district.

After detecting the rail fracture he placed a detonator on the track and ran with banner flag to stop the train, sources said.

The alert pilot of the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, upon seeing the red banner flag, stopped the train much before the point where the track was damaged.

An enquiry committee of officers has been nominated.

