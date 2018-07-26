Railway minister’s bravery medal for two RPF constables

Bhubaneswar: Two railway protection force (RPF) constables from the East Coast Railway— Ravikant Singh and late Pantla Sambasiva—have been nominated for Railway Minister’s medal for bravery for the year 2017 for their exceptional courage in fighting the Naxal elements.

Both the constables were deployed for crime prevention and intelligence collection duty at Bacheli railway yard in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Sambasiva laid down his life and Ravi Kant grievously injured during fighting the Naxal elements on November 8, 2017.

The nearest kin of Sambasiva and Singh will receive a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each from Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for their contribution towards maintaining smooth train operation in the Naxal affected area where several cases of arson, sabotage and derailment have been reported during their tenure since 2015 till date.

The duo had shown courageous initiative and devotion to duty without fear and moved the area of Naxal sabotage/derailment and assisted in restoration work ensuring prompt restoration of train movement. The duo had contributed for prevention and detection of theft without fear in Bacheli yard.

While performing duties in Bacheli yard on November 8, 2017, they noticed three outsiders on the track and confronted and commanded them to leave the railway yard. After a while, when these two RPF constables returned to this location from the other end of the yard, this group suddenly attacked them. In this brave and courageous fight, P. Sambasiva lost his life. Constable Ravikant Singh managed to run to the Bacheli station to report the incident and to get additional support and help.