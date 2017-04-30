Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins

New Delhi: A new railway line proposed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got a nod from Railway minister Suresh Prabhu just three minutes after he presented it to the minister.

CM Naveen Patnaik proposed a new line between Puri and Konark on twitter at 10.05 pm last night and the Railway Minister tweeted a positive response to it at 10.08 pm.

CM @Naveen_Odisha urged upon Union Min @sureshpprabhu for early sanction of this project & signing an MOU for timely completion 3/3 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 28, 2017

“CM@Naveen_Odisha proposes state sharing 50 per cent of project cost for new rail line from Puri to Konark to boost tourism potential in #Odisha,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

We are ready to sign it any day,we are waiting for it, as it was our initiative to share ownership with states of these JVs. @Naveen_Odisha https://t.co/LTurg6jsYv — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 28, 2017

Just after 3 minutes Suresh Prabhu immediately tweeted back saying: “We are ready to sign it any day, we are waiting for it, as it was our initiative to share ownership with states of these JVs.”

CM Naveen Patnaik also said that with state’s contribution, the rate of return on investment would be more than 20 per cent for the railways.