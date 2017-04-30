Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi: A new railway line proposed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got a nod from Railway minister Suresh Prabhu just three minutes after he presented it to the minister.

CM Naveen Patnaik proposed a new line between Puri and Konark on twitter at 10.05 pm last night and the Railway Minister tweeted a positive response to it at 10.08 pm.

“CM@Naveen_Odisha proposes state sharing 50 per cent of project cost for new rail line from Puri to Konark to boost tourism potential in #Odisha,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

Just after 3 minutes Suresh Prabhu immediately tweeted back saying: “We are ready to sign it any day, we are waiting for it, as it was our initiative to share ownership with states of these JVs.”

CM Naveen Patnaik also said that with state’s contribution, the rate of return on investment would be more than 20 per cent for the railways.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.4K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
7.1K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.4K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.2K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.7K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top