Railway Minister To Flag Off Rourkela-Jammu Tawi-Rourkela Express Up To Sambalpur

Express

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhu will flag off of the extension of Rourkela-Jammu Tawi-Rourkela Express up to Sambalpur,  and will inaugurate the free Wi-Fi Services at Palasa Station  on 12TH August  2017 through, video conferencing  from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

On the inaugural run, the train will run as a special train from Sambalpur Station towards Jammu Tawi at about 1100hrs (11.00AM). However, the regular service in the extended portion will be commenced from 13thAugust, 2017.

18109 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Link Express will leave Sambalpur at 0745hrs everyday and will reach at Jammu Tawi at 1410hrs on the next 2nd day. In the return direction, this train will leave Jammu Tawi at 1425hrs everyday and will reach Sambalpur at 1745hrs on third day. On the extended portion, this train will provide stoppage at Jharsuguda, Bamra and Rajgangpur between Sambalpur & Rourkela. The timings and stoppages for this train between Rourkela & Jammu Tawi will remain unchanged.

 

