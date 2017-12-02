Railway hotels corruption case: Rabri Devi appears before ED

Patna: The wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Patna on Saturday in connection with a railway hotels allotment corruption case.
She has skipped appearing before the agency at least six times in the past.
The ED has earlier questioned Rabri Devi’s son Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, twice in this case.
In July, the agency registered a case against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Just before this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a criminal first information report and conducted multiple searches on the properties of Lalu Prasad and others.
The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-I, handed over the maintenance of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation hotels to a company in 2004 after receiving a bribe in the form of a prime land in Patna through a ‘benami’ company.