Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!

New Delhi: In one of the biggest recruitment drive undertaken by the Indian Railways, a centralised notification has been released to fill a total of 62907 posts at indianrailways.gov.in.
The job list is available on its official website: indianrailways.gov.in. The aspirants who wish to be a part of the Indian railways can visit the official website and check the details for the same.
As per the notification, the online application process will begin on February 10 at 10 am; and the same would end on March 12, 2018, at 11:59 pm.
The notification has been released for the post of Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical / Mechanical / Engineering / Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters & others.
Before applying, the candidates need to go through the eligibility criteria, which have been decided by Indian Railways Recruitment Board.