Railway over bridge at Nuabazaar soon

Cuttack: The House committee of state assembly during its visit on Wednesday has revealed that a railway over bridge will be constructed near Gosala in Nuabazaar here with an investment of Rs 50 crore, while the Public works department will allocate Rs 31.18 crore for the project.

The 10-member panel led by its chairman and Chowdwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal reviewed the status of various ongoing projects in the city.

The panel said that the railway over bridge project at Gosala has been approved and tender process has started. The work will start after completion of tender process. The panel member also reviewed the Gosala railway overbridge project, Sikharpur traffic, Ravenshaw Junior College and an under-contsruction bridge on River Mahanadi.

Later, a meeting was conducted at the collectorate here which was attended by Cuttack Mayor Meenakshee Behera, Additional Police Commissioner RS Ranpise, Deputy Commissioner of police Sanjeev Arora , Additional Collector Laxmidhar Mohanty and Raghuram R Iyer and other administrative officials.

The team revealed that the blue print of a flyover over Siddheswar level crossing in Gopalpur has been submitted to the Railways. The work will start once the project is approved.

During the meeting DCP Arora presented a report over accident prone Sikharpur traffic on National highways 16. He stated that at least 55 persons have been killed in road accident at Sikharpur during the last five years.

The house panel also reviewed the underground drainage and sewerage projects being undertaken by Japan International co-operation Agency (JICA).

During the meeting, it was revealed that 19 places in the city have been identified for construction of vending zones. Details about the slums in the city have been collected and re-habilitation of slum dwellers was prioritized.