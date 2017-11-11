Headlines

Railway Board chief designs plan for employees’ skill training

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Railway Board

New Delhi: To meet the growing passenger expectations for better services and amenities, Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has instructed all General Managers to design a five-day on-the-job or classroom intensive skill training course for rail staffers.

In a letter to the General Managers of all zones, Lohani has said that a concentrated capsule of training for all employees in a short period of time to boost their productivity and efficiency was imperative due to the growing rail network, new trains and the demand from passengers for “better services and amenities”.

“The training shall be a five-day-on-the-job or classroom training in railway training centres depending on the nature training,” Lohani said in the letter.

Lohani has also asked the GMs to formulate a training calendar by December 31, 2017.

