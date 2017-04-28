Railway authorities to complete new Bhubaneswar Station work by May

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway GM Umesh Singh on Thursday reviewed the works being undertaken by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) involving crucial infrastructural developmental works.

Singh advised the RVNL authorities to speed up all pending projects as these are extremely vital for the building of infrastructural framework of the East Coast region.

He also asked them to list out certain issues pending where the ECoR could provide any possible help.

Singh also expressed deep concern over completion of Bhubaneswar New Station by May 2017, Haridaspur-Paradip rail line by June 2018, Angul-Sukinda road new track by June 2019, Jakhapura-Nayagarh doubling work by March 2018 and Sitabinj-Basantpur by June, 2018.

 

